England Star Danny Rose Warns Family Not to Attend World Cup Amid Racism Fears

By 90Min
June 06, 2018

England international Danny Rose has told his family not to travel to the World Cup this summer over fears that they would be subject to racial abuse in Russia.

There has already been a lot of speculation surrounding racism at the tournament this summer. That intensified after the Russian football union were fined by FIFA when racist chanting was directed at France players during Les Bleus' 3-1 win in St Petersburg earlier this year.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

And Tottenham star Rose has urged his family not to travel to the World Cup in light of the most recent incident of the host nation's troubled history surrounding issues of racism.

"I’m not worried for myself," Rose told Standard Sport. "But I’ve told my family I don’t want them going out there because of racism and anything else that may happen. 

"I don’t want to be worrying when I’m trying to prepare for games for my family’s safety. If anything happens to me, it wouldn’t affect me like it would if my family had been abused. 

"My dad’s really upset. I could hear it in his voice. He said he may never get a chance again to come and watch me in a World Cup. That was emotional, hearing that. It’s really sad. It’s just how it is. Somehow Russia got the World Cup and we have to get on with it."


Rose continued by slamming the £22k fine that Russia received following the incidents against France, insisting that the fine would barely dent a professional player's bank account - let alone an entire country.

"A £22,000 fine is disgusting," he added ahead of the tournament this summer. “What do they [FIFA] expect? 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"I don’t want to sound arrogant but if I had been fined £22,000 - without sounding big-headed - it wouldn’t make a difference. A country being fined £22,000 is just laughable."

