Everton Chief Marcel Brands Hints That 13 Players Could Be Axed This Summer Ahead of Squad Overhaul

Everton's director of football has claimed that the club's ageing squad needs to be cut down this summer, suggesting that as many as 13 players could be booted out before the start of the new season.

Marcel Brands was appointed as the club's new chief following an impressive spell with Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

The 56-year-old has an outstanding reputation across the world of football, and his first action at Goodison Park was to rubber-stamp the appointment of Marco Silva as their new manager.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

But Brands is now set to really get his teeth stuck into the job as he prepares to shift out over a dozen first-team players ahead of a massive squad makeover this summer.

"First of all we need to offload players to raise money [to spend], and also salary-wise. But it’s not only a money thing," Brands said, quoted by the Guardian.

"Of course money is important but also, for a coach, it is not workable to start with 38 players in your squad. We have to look for a squad Marco can work with and I think there always has to be space for young players to come to the first team.

🏠 | Our new Director of Football, Marcel Brands, is ready to get to work on Friday...



👉 https://t.co/HLLvHs4kcL pic.twitter.com/eGSTpz7JIv — Everton (@Everton) May 29, 2018

"That has to be, let’s say, 25-30 players. Now there are 38 and a lot are not young any more. They are players who have arrived. We have to be honest when we take the decision with these players.

"Do they have prospects here at Everton? Some of the conversations will not be nice but I think Marco must start with a squad that everyone is eager to play for and has prospects to play."

There have already been reports that Brands in considering a move for one of his former players, Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano. New manager Silva has also failed to rule out the possibility of raiding his former side Watford this summer.