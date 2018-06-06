French Newspaper Claims Laurent Blanc Will Be Appointed as Chelsea's New Manager

Former Paris Saint-Germain and France manager Laurent Blanc will be appointed as the new manager of Chelsea this summer, according to reports.

The Blues have been linked with a number of big names this summer as the search for Antonio Conte's replacement ahead of the new season continues.

Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri had been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge but a deal for the 59-year-old has appeared to collapse over the last few weeks.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

It has been rumoured that Blanc was being lined up as an alternative to Sarri this summer and French newspaper L'Equipe have run a front-page story that claims the ex-PSG manager will be brought in at Stamford Bridge.

Blanc has been out of a job since 2016 when he was replaced by Unai Emery at the Parc des Princes. The 52-year-old spent three years in charge in the French capital, winning a total of 12 major honours during his time at the club - including three Ligue 1 titles.

Laurent Blanc fait la Une de @lequipe ce mercredi 6 juin. pic.twitter.com/78vuml1HnK — L'ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) June 5, 2018

Although the Frenchman was seemingly behind Sarri on Chelsea's wishlist, Blanc is understandably keen on a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

But recent reports suggest that Chelsea are actually delaying their decision over current manager Conte. The club would have had to pay their head coach up to £9m in compensation for his early dismissal.

But the departure of Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid has made the west London outfit stall over Conte's future in the hope that the Italian will walk away of his own accord this summer.