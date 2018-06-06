Inter Prepare to Haggle Bordeaux's Asking Price After Brazil Winger Agrees to San Siro Switch

Brazil star Malcom has agreed to join Italian giants Inter this summer but the Nerazzurri are still €10m away from Bordeaux's asking price, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has been catching the eye of scouts throughout the campaign and Malcom was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in January, with Arsenal and Tottenham seemingly the frontrunners for his signature.

MEHDI FEDOUACH/GettyImages

But a revitalised Inter are now said to be closing in on the Brazil U23 international and they have reached an agreement with the player over a move this summer, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

It is claimed that Malcom is of the opinion that a move to the San Siro before the start of the new campaign will offer him the best chance to develop his career.

But an agreement between Inter and Bordeaux is yet to be reached, and recent meetings between the two clubs still have both parties far apart in their valuation of the player.

80 - #Malcom was the only Ligue 1 2017/18 player to create at least 80 chances and to complete at least 80 dribbles. Talent. — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) June 5, 2018

Bordeaux value their talisman at roughly €50m and the French side are standing firm on their asking price. But Inter have only offered €40m so far despite having an agreement in place with Malcom himself.

The former Corinthians prodigy made an impressive 35 appearances in Ligue 1 last season, scoring 12 goals and claiming seven assists.

Malcom was even voted into the Ligue 1 Team of the Season for his performances at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux during the 2017/18 campaign.