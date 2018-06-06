Inter Prepare to Haggle Bordeaux's Asking Price After Brazil Winger Agrees to San Siro Switch

By 90Min
June 06, 2018

Brazil star Malcom has agreed to join Italian giants Inter this summer but the Nerazzurri are still €10m away from Bordeaux's asking price, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has been catching the eye of scouts throughout the campaign and Malcom was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in January, with Arsenal and Tottenham seemingly the frontrunners for his signature.

MEHDI FEDOUACH/GettyImages

But a revitalised Inter are now said to be closing in on the Brazil U23 international and they have reached an agreement with the player over a move this summer, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

It is claimed that Malcom is of the opinion that a move to the San Siro before the start of the new campaign will offer him the best chance to develop his career.

But an agreement between Inter and Bordeaux is yet to be reached, and recent meetings between the two clubs still have both parties far apart in their valuation of the player.

Bordeaux value their talisman at roughly €50m and the French side are standing firm on their asking price. But Inter have only offered €40m so far despite having an agreement in place with Malcom himself.

The former Corinthians prodigy made an impressive 35 appearances in Ligue 1 last season, scoring 12 goals and claiming seven assists.

Malcom was even voted into the Ligue 1 Team of the Season for his performances at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux during the 2017/18 campaign.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)