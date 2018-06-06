Juventus Place €80m Price Tag on Miralem Pjanic Following Rejected Manchester City Bid

Juventus have told the world how much it would take to pull Miralem Pjanic away from the Allianz Stadium this summer, having reportedly rejected a €50m bid from Premier League champions Manchester City. Juve will only sell players that request to leave over the next couple of months, but the money made from the Bosnian's sale would eventually cover the cost of Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Juventus' seventh consecutive Scudetto seemed a lot harder to come by this time around than usual. Il Bianconeri are used to running away with the Serie A title, but the recently finished season saw Napoli fighting until the death. It shows Juve aren't as dominant as they once were, and there is a need to improve the first team this summer.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

One catalyst for change could be the money made from selling Miralem Pjanic. However, according to Italian outlet Tuttosport (via The Sun), the Turin outfit have already rejected an offer of €50m from Man City.

Instead of immediately cashing in on Pjanic, the Old Lady are prepared to wait and get the maximum amount of money they can for their Bosnian playmaker. Tuttosport (this time via Sport) claim that Juve have now set a fee required to get the ball rolling in a deal for their man, and it stands at €80m.

TIZIANA FABI/GettyImages

With the club aware that both Real Madrid and Barcelona are also interested in Pjanic, the price of the player can be hiked up quite significantly.





Though Juve don't want to lose a player that has become so instrumental to their game, €80m would see enough cash come their way in order to lodge a move for Milinkovic-Savic as Pjanic's replacement.

The Serbian has been earning plaudits for months now, and will not be a cheap buy.