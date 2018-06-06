Leicester City Trigger Jonny Evans' £3m Release Clause Ahead of Expected Move to King Power Stadium

Leicester City could be on the verge of confirming the signing of Jonny Evans this week, with reports emerging that the Foxes have now triggered the Northern Ireland international's release clause, having already started talks with the West Brom player.

Jonny Evans' West Brom career has been as good as over since January. In the winter, the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City were linked with the Baggies centre half, and the Gunners even went as far as lodging a bid for his services towards the end of the month.

West Brom chose to keep hold of their man, in hope of surviving the drop from the Premier League. Unfortunately for them, the Baggies eventually suffered relegation, and what was being quoted as sums above £10m, Evans will now depart for only £3m.

According to John Percy of the Telegraph, Leicester have now triggered his release clause (which came into effect when West Brom's relegation was confirmed), and could remain a Premier League player should the deal go through.

Leicester have activated the £3m release clause for West Brom defender Jonny Evans. Deal could be confirmed this week #lcfc #wba — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) June 6, 2018

Percy goes as far as claiming that the deal could be confirmed as soon as this week. Previous reports had noted how the Foxes had already begun talks with Evans over a move, and the triggering of the release clause could simply be an indication that those personal talks are complete.

The former Manchester United centre back was believed to have been holding out for a move to Manchester City. There has been a lot of interest in his services, but Evans had his heart set on the Etihad Stadium.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

However, Pep Guardiola will not be making a move for the 30-year-old - unsurprising considering his acquisition of Aymeric Laporte back in winter - and Evans will make his way to the King Power Stadium.