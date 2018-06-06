Liverpool Eyeing Move for £10m-Rated Nigerian Winger as Jurgen Klopp Seeks Attacking Depth

Following the signing of midfielder Fabinho, Liverpool are reportedly looking to continue their summer recruitment drive by moving for £10m-rated KAA Gent and Nigeria winger Moses Simon.

The 22-year-old forward has reportedly been on Jurgen Klopp's radar for some time, with the Reds looking to bolster their attacking depth ahead of the 2018/19 season.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Subsequently, Simon has been identified as a prime target for the Merseyside club, with the young Nigerian likely to command a cut-rate transfer fee with only one year remaining on his current contract with Belgian Jupiler Pro League side Gent, as reported by the Liverpool Echo.

Liverpool have been intently monitoring the Gent winger throughout the 2017/18 season as they look to add a contingent of top class attacking backup to their already sublime front line of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

Simon is a versatile forward, capable of playing on either flank, although he spent the majority of the bygone campaign playing on the left wing, notching nine goal contributions from 29 league appearances.

And with the young Nigerian set to miss the World Cup due to ongoing thigh issues, Liverpool won't be expected to pay the premium price that might have been expected of them had Simon played well in Russia.

“I will definitely be back soon, stronger and better,” Simon is quoted as saying. “To the Super Eagles, I wish you all the best of luck in Russia – go and make us proud.”

It is likely that, assuming the Reds complete a move for Simon, the young winger will become the Reds second acquisition of the summer, with Fabinho having already joined the Reds.