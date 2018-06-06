Liverpool Given Massive Boost in Fekir Chase as Lyon Look to Secure 5-Year Deal for Replacement

June 06, 2018

Nabil Fekir’s proposed move to Liverpool seems to be moving closer, and a deal could be in place before the World Cup begins.

The French international is currently away with his side as they prepare for the upcoming tournament in Russia. The Daily Express now believes that Jurgen Klopp is confident of sealing a deal in the next week to avoid any fluctuation in the £60m price tag.

The Reds hopes of doing so received a boost as Lyon have agreed a new five-year contract with fellow Liverpool target Houssem Aouar. The young Frenchman has been playing in central midfield for Lyon but is expected to be moved up to a more advanced number 10 role.

That is the position currently occupied by Fekir, suggesting the French club are resigned to losing their man to the Premier League side this summer.

Klopp sees Fekir as the ideal replacement for Philippe Coutinho who departed Anfield for Barcelona in January. Filling that void has been a priority for the German manager as he looks to offer support to his already impressive front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah.

Klopp guided Liverpool to a Champions League final and a second successive top-four finish last season but hopes to build on that this season by bringing some silverware back to the famous club.

Former France World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit believes the club are on to something with their pursuit of Fekir and that he will make an ideal replacement for Coutinho.

He was quoted by the Express as saying: “Can he fit into the Premier League? I believe so, I don’t know how he will react to the physical side of the league, because the provocation will come, but when I look at Philippe Coutinho, Fekir could do the same for Liverpool.” 

