Manuel Pellegrini Locks Horns With West Ham Chiefs Just 2 Weeks Into Managerial Reign

Manuel Pellegrini's time in charge at West Ham is still in its infancy but the Chilean hasn't shied away from challenging some of the club's hierarchy for their decisions in the transfer market this summer.

The former Manchester City boss signed a three-year contract in east London earlier this summer after almost two years away from the Premier League.

Pellegrini reportedly agreed his deal with the Hammers after a number of promises were made to him by the club's hierarchy.

But the 64-year-old is already becoming frustrated at how many proposals are being rejected outright by the decision makers at West Ham, and Pellegrini suggested that there is a behind the scenes power struggle at London Stadium.

"The challenge with West Ham is spectacular. Now I will force the owners to form a competitive team because they are rich but careful with money," Pellegrini said earlier this week, quoted by the Mirror.

"We are trying to get the owner to loosen up to make an important investment and thus bring the players we need. The idea is to sign a great figure.

"If we manage to get a big figure it is very important for the status of the club because that will help convince other players."

Although Pellegrini may feel that some of his proposals are falling on deaf ears, the Hammers are reportedly close to signing SS Lazio star Felipe Anderson. The 25-year-old will leave Rome for £38m this summer and he will sign a five-year contract with the club.