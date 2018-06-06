Newcastle United Have Bid for Brazilian Star Rejected According to French Reports

According to French reports, Newcastle United have been set back in their attempts to sign Thiago Maia, with a bid for Lille's Brazilian midfielder having been rejected.

Since moving to Ligue 1 from Santos in 2017, the Brazilian youngster has been one of Lille's most regular players, with the 21-year-old midfielder making a total of 37 appearances across all competitions for Le Dogues.

DAMIEN MEYER/GettyImages

Subsequently, the Magpies have had a long standing interest in signing Maia, however, according to French news outlet, Le10Sport, the Premier League side have had their opening bid for the Brazilian youth prospect rejected.





According to the report, Newcastle lodged a bid for the Brazil Under-23 international however, Lille reportedly indicated that they would not be willing to sell the defensive midfielder, with the Ligue 1 outfit keen on improving on what was a disappointing campaign for them, having barely survived the drop to Ligue 2.

Despite enduring a tough debut season in Europe since arriving from Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A side Santos, Maia does not regret his decision to move to France.

"I do not regret my choice. I came here to show who I was, to show my potential. Unfortunately, at the beginning of the season I could not show who I really was.

"I apologise to the fans, even if it's not an excuse for where we are. I am very happy here at LOSC and I intend to do everything to improve the situation."