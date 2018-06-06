Newcastle United Have Bid for Brazilian Star Rejected According to French Reports

By 90Min
June 06, 2018

According to French reports, Newcastle United have been set back in their attempts to sign Thiago Maia, with a bid for Lille's Brazilian midfielder having been rejected.

Since moving to Ligue 1 from Santos in 2017, the Brazilian youngster has been one of Lille's most regular players, with the 21-year-old midfielder making a total of 37 appearances across all competitions for Le Dogues.

DAMIEN MEYER/GettyImages

Subsequently, the Magpies have had a long standing interest in signing Maia, however, according to French news outlet, Le10Sport, the Premier League side have had their opening bid for the Brazilian youth prospect rejected.


According to the report, Newcastle lodged a bid for the Brazil Under-23 international however, Lille reportedly indicated that they would not be willing to sell the defensive midfielder, with the Ligue 1 outfit keen on improving on what was a disappointing campaign for them, having barely survived the drop to Ligue 2.

Despite enduring a tough debut season in Europe since arriving from Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A side Santos, Maia does not regret his decision to move to France.

"I do not regret my choice. I came here to show who I was, to show my potential. Unfortunately, at the beginning of the season I could not show who I really was.

"I apologise to the fans, even if it's not an excuse for where we are. I am very happy here at LOSC and I intend to do everything to improve the situation."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)