REVEALED: The Staggering Amount Liverpool Could Earn From the Champions League Next Season

By 90Min
June 06, 2018

Liverpool suffered Champions League heartbreak this season with a final defeat at the hands of Real Madrid. The blow will have been softened a little for the board though as they also took home £70m in prize money for reaching the final.

Next season could prove even more profitable for the Reds as UEFA have announced a 38% increase in prize money next season.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

A total of £1.78bn will be attributed to prize money for the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup next season. Liverpool have in fact already been allocated £13.36m simply for qualifying group stages of next season’s tournament.

According to the Echo, there will be an additional £2.37m for every victory Liverpool achieve in the group stage. Then £8.33m for reaching the first elimination stage, £9.21m for reaching the quarter-final and £10.52m for reaching the semi-finals.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Should Liverpool reach the final again next season they will be entitled to either £13.16m as a runner-up prize or £16.66m for winning the tournament. Liverpool will also receive a share of an additional £513m based on their coefficient ranking once all the other 31 teams are confirmed for next year’s group stage.

Liverpool are currently ranked 11th in the coefficient making for a £21.4m share. If the Reds replicate their run next season exactly they’ll be in for a grand total of around £85m in prize money next season.

With that money likely to be reinvested in more high profile talents the likes of Fabinho, Naby Keita and Nabil Fekir all of whom are expected at Anfield next season. It goes to highlight the financial benefits of Liverpool’s Champions League success under Jurgen Klopp.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Having finished fourth again this season Liverpool will expect to retain their Champions League spot under Klopp next year, helping the club continue to build towards success in the future.  

