Salah Set to be Fit 'a Few Days Before' Egypt's World Cup Opener as Pharaohs Boss Hits Back at Ramos

June 06, 2018

Egypt coach Hector Cuper has declared that Liverpool superstar and national team hero Mohamed Salah should be ready to play 'a few days before' the country's opening World Cup game against Uruguay next week in a huge boost for the team.

After suffering a shoulder injury that prematurely ended his participation in the Champions League final last month, it was seen as touch and go as to whether Salah would be fit in time for what will be Egypt's first World Cup game in 28 long years.

The 25-year-old has been in Spain during his ongoing treatment, with Liverpool and Egypt medical staff liaising in order to give him the best possible chance.

"He is receiving very good medical assistance. He is recovering, he is doing some exercises that are not only good for his injury on his shoulder, but also for keeping fitness," Cuper explained at a press conference on Wednesday.

"He is doing everything possible in his situation, which is obviously limited. But let's say that all news has been good so far. We are optimistic that he will be ready a few days before our World Cup debut against Uruguay. He will be joining us on 8/9 June.

"We are hopeful, we are almost sure that he will be ready for the debut against Uruguay."

Cuper also took the opportunity to hit back at Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos, who claimed that Salah could have played on in the Champions League final after suffering the injury following their tangle if he had been given a painkilling injection.

"I'm not a doctor, I don't know if Ramos is a doctor, but it's a player who is playing a final and has an injury," Cuper is quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo. "I don't have any doubt that if he could keep playing he would do it, because a Champions League final is extraordinary."

Salah, who scored the crucial goal that secured Egypt's qualification, found the net 44 times in his debut season with Liverpool. He won the Premier League Golden Boot ahead of Harry Kane and completed a clean sweep of PFA, FWA and Premier League Player of the Year awards.

