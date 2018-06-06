Tottenham Officials Prepare to Open Talks With Man Utd in Bid to Sign Unsettled French Forward

By 90Min
June 06, 2018

Speculation has been rife surrounding the future of Manchester United's Anthony Martial for several weeks, and new reports have now emerged that Tottenham are interested in making a move for the unsettled French winger.

Martial is desperate to have his future at Old Trafford resolved by the club as soon as possible, with his lack of first team action following the arrival of Alexis Sanchez in January believed to be a particular sore point. Mourinho is believed to want to keep the player as an option to play up front next season, though has publicly questioned his attitude.

The Red Devils managed to secure a deal for Fred earlier this week, but other reports have suggested that the club may need to sell players to raise funds and sign more players. Tottenham are ready to take advantage of that.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The Daily Mail understand that officials from Spurs are planning talks with their Manchester counterparts in the hopes of agreeing on a deal for Martial.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino will reportedly receive a £100m budget to spend on new transfer targets this summer, and much of that will be allocated to securing the services of Martial.


United will likely want to recoup as much of the £58m (after add-ons) they spent to get Martial from Monaco in 2015, but Spurs will seek to get a cut-price deal, and have some negotiating power to do so.  

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

With Martial only featuring 30 times in the league last season, coupled with Jose Mourinho's not-so-subtle comments directed at the player following the loss to Brighton last season, it seems likely that Martial could opt to leave.

Martial will be looking to secure regular football next season - with a primary concern being to make it back into the national team after being snubbed for the World Cup. It would appear that Tottenham can provide an enticing deal for Martial to move to London.

United too may allow Martial to leave in order to boost their transfer pot, but the stumbling blocks may come down to whether the club is willing to take a significant hit on their investment in the player, as well as if they're willing to sell to a direct rival.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)