UEFA Set to Revise Medical Regulations After Loris Karius Concussion Incident in UCL Final

UEFA will add new measures to help medical staff in European tournaments after Loris Karius’ concussion went undiagnosed in the Champions League final.

Karius came under much criticism for a couple of high profile mistakes during the game, but news has since emerged that the Liverpool keeper was playing with a concussion. The German shot-stopper was sent for medical tests following the match which confirmed the effects of a concussion after a clash within that game.

Just when you thought Sergio Ramos has already made enough enemies in Liverpool it appears as though he is the offending party yet again. The Real Madrid star faced much backlash, including an Egyptian lawyer filing for €1bn in damages after he injured star man Mo Salah.

Ramos and Salah linked arms in a heated exchange with the Egyptian winger being forced off the field for his trouble. That wasn’t the last of the Ramos’ damage though, as video footage appears to show him colliding into Karius which is believed to be the cause of the incident.

Loris Karius was sent to Massachusetts for a head scan and 26 out of his 30 tests for concussion came back positive..



The incident came just minutes before Karius’ most egregious error where he rolled the ball directly into the path of Karim Benzema, who diverted the ball home for an easy opener.

There are certainly questions raised over whether or not Karius would have made that error if he had not been steamrolled by Ramos. If the incident had been spotted by the officials Karius would likely have been removed by law if he was exhibiting signs of a concussion.

UEFA rightfully take head injuries very seriously in the modern game, which would have meant Karius needed to withdrawn. The fact that is was missed and the player was allowed to play on will lead UEFA to an overhaul of their current medical procedures.

As of next season, medical officials will be allowed to view the game from the sidelines on either a laptop or tablet. The device will allow the medical team to view replays and get a closer look at any incidents they may be unsure of.

The BBC are reporting measures have already been taken by UEFA just days after the announcement. The system will be similar to the one currently used in Rugby Union and will allow medical staff more time to assess a head injury.