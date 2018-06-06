Unai Emery Eyeing Exciting Bundesliga Starlet After Securing Signing of ​Juventus Defender

Following on from the announcement that Arsenal have signed Juventus full back Stephan Lichtsteiner, Unai Emery has identified a new transfer target.

Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web are reporting that Emery will try to sign Germany Under-21 player Aymen Barkok, who currently plays his club football for Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has been with the club for five years and made ten appearances for his side last season, managing to earn an assist in the process. The report suggests that Arsenal see him as a potential member of the first team in the future.

Oliver Hardt/GettyImages

Barkok made his debut for Eintracht Frankfurt back in 2016, and has gone on to make 29 appearances for the first team, scoring two goals and assisting a further three overall.

He is a versatile midfielder who has the technical capabilities to play anywhere in midfield. Whilst primarily an attacking midfielder, Barkok has been used in several different positions during his time in Frankfurt, such as in a deeper role in the centre of midfield, as a right midfielder and even at right back.

Oliver Hardt/GettyImages

The report from Tutto Mercato Web compares Barkok to Dutch legend Frank Rijkaard. Torino are also reportedly interested in signing Barkok, but Arsenal are unlikely to be deterred by this competition, with Eintracht Frankfurt not expected to demand a huge fee for the player.

Tutto Mercato Web suggest that Arsenal's plan is to stick to a net spend of £50m, and it is unlikely that any deal for Barkok would be an issue for the London club.

Emery will be keen to see Arsenal strengthen their side, after the club finished in sixth place in the Premier League, and failed to qualify for the Champions League once again.