'That Was Interesting' Mats Hummels Reveals How Close He Came to Joining Man Utd in 2015

Bayern Munich centre back Mats Hummels has explained how he almost joined Manchester United under Louis van Gall back in 2015, before opting to move to Bavaria instead. The German powerhouse has gone on to win three Bundesliga titles with Bayern since.

The possibility of moving to a foreign team is an attractive offer to footballers. Though Hummels has never left his native Germany, he's been discussing the option of leaving the country - an option that teammates David Alaba and Jerome Boateng currently face.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Speaking to Sport Bild, the 29-year-old opened up on how he once came close to a move to Old Trafford.

"I had these thoughts too, including in 2015 closely with Manchester United in exchange. At that time, I was about to go abroad. There were also different possibilities in 2016. It would not be right to say that I have not dealt with it. That was interesting. But we just never got together."

It seems that Hummels is more of a home bird than his teammates, and many expect that the German will end his career with his current side.

Right now, though, while Hummels may love living in Germany, he'll be looking forward to Russia. With the World Cup only days away, the centre back plans on retaining the World Cup title, having won it back in 2014.

Die Mannschaft are expected to qualify from their group as leaders, being joined in Group F by Mexico, Sweden and South Korea.