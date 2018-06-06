West Brom Increasingly Likely to Lose Salomón Rondón as Trio of Premier League Clubs Show Interest

June 06, 2018

ChelseaTottenham and West Ham are all keen on signing Salomón Rondón this summer, as they each look to bolster their attacking options ahead of next season.

The West Brom striker is among a number of players expected to head for the exit door at the Hawthorns following the Baggies relegation, with Jonny Evans and James McClean also being tipped to leave the club in recent days. 

According to The Mirror, Rondon has a relegation release clause written into his Baggies contract that allows him to depart the club for only £16m this summer - something that has attracted the three London based Premier League clubs.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Tottenham are said to be keen on Rondon as they continue to look for a striker capable of competing with Harry Kane. Vincent Janssen and Fernando Llorente have both failed to demonstrate the required qualities to back up the England captain, with Spurs hoping that the Venezuelan striker might prove third time lucky.

As for West Ham, Manuel Pellegrini looks eager to strengthen his new side ahead of the new campaign, with a complete squad overhaul expected. Andy Carroll and Javier Hernandez's under performance last season could see Rondon drafted in to compete with midfielder turned forward Marko Arnautović for a starting berth at the London Stadium.

And finally, despite Chelsea's managerial situation remaining unclear, the Blues remain interested in signing a striker to replace Michy Batshuayi and Alvaro Morata, both of whom are tipped to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

