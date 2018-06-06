Zinedine Zidane Reportedly Promised Real President That Liverpool Star 'is Signed' Before Shock Exit

By 90Min
June 06, 2018

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane had reportedly agreed a deal for a major transfer this summer, but his exit from the club has created uncertainty around the deal.

Spanish outlet Diario Gol are reporting that Zidane told club president Florentino Perez that he had agreed a verbal deal with Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, and he was desperate to sign the Senegalese star.

After guiding Real Madrid to a third consecutive Champions League triumph, Zidane told Perez that Mane was keen on making the move to work under Zidane, even going as far as to say "he's signed." However, following his shock resignation, it appears as though the deal may have broken down.

SERGEI SUPINSKY/GettyImages

Liverpool are believed to have no intentions of selling Mane, who was a key part of Liverpool's prolific attacking line this season. 

In 44 appearances this season, Mane scored 20 goals and assisted a further nine, and he combined with Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah to make a deadly offensive trio.

Liverpool set a record for the most goals scored in a single Champions League campaign, netting an incredible 47 goals, averaging over three per game.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

With Real Madrid struggling to find a replacement for Zidane, it is thought that any deal for Mane will have to be put on hold until a new manager has been announced. Once that has been arranged, Perez and his new manager may decide to pursue the deal for Mane.

Madrid have reportedly identified several potential candidates for their vacant managerial role. The likes of Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino and even Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp have been suggested, but the lack of concrete interest has left Mane uncertain about the move.

Liverpool will be desperate to keep Mane, who joined the club from Southampton in 2016. Since then, he has gone on to make 73 appearances, scoring 33 goals and setting up a further 17.

