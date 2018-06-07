Arsenal Eye Sevilla's Sergio Rico as Unai Emery Begins Defensive Rebuild of the Gunners

Reports in Spain claim that Arsenal will make a move for Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico this summer, as Unai Emery looks to remedy his new club's defensive issues.

According to Marca, the Gunners could be ready to move for the 24-year-old Spaniard this summer, with other Premier League sides including Watford also considering a move for the shot stopper.

Arsenal and Watford are believed to be keen on a move for Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico this summer.



The 24-year-old played under Unai Emery in 2014.

Emery is familiar with Rico, having worked extensively with the keeper during his successful spell at Sevilla. Rico played under Emery during the second and third of the club's three consecutive Europa League victories between 2014 and 2016.

With Petr Cech now 36 years old, it seems Arsenal are keen to sign a younger goalkeeper to replace the Czech stopper and remain part of Emery's side in the long term. Cech's current deal at the club lasts for one more season but the club but by signing Rico, the Gunners would be looking to the future.

Rico made his Spain debut in 2016 and has become an integral part of the current Sevilla side, featuring in the club's famous Champions League victory over Manchester United last season.

Emery has been tasked with taking Arsenal back into the Champions League after leaving Paris Saint-Germain and joining the North London outfit last month.

Unai Emery has got his eye on Sevilla Goalkeeper, Sergio Rico, whom he managed during his time at the Spanish club.



Is this the answer to our GK problems?



[Estadio Deportivo] pic.twitter.com/sn8graIHYZ — ArsenalFanTV (@ArsenalFanTV) May 28, 2018

Fixing Arsenal's notoriously leaky defence seems to be a priority for the Spaniard this summer. In addition to a potential move for Rico, right back Stephan Lichtsteiner has already joined the club from Juventus with Borussia Dortmund centre back Sokratis Papastathopoulos reportedly set to follow.