Arsenal Given Boost in Move for Sevilla Midfielder as Director of Football Comments on Rumour

By 90Min
June 07, 2018

Rumours linking Arsenal with a move for Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi appear to be gathering pace this week, as the Spanish club's director of football was forced to comment on the story.

N'Zonzi has been at Sevilla since 2015, having previously spent six years in the Premier League with Blackburn and Stoke. The 29-year-old has developed into an elite midfielder since making the move to Andalusia and made his debut for the French national side in 2017, while he has made Les Bleus' 23-man World Cup squad.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Arsenal have been repeatedly linked with a move for the player since his move to Spain, though new manager Unai Emery's association with the midfielder could give them the edge this time around.

N'Zonzi currently has a £35m release clause in his contract which Arsenal would have to meet in order to sign the player.

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

Speaking to Diario de Sevilla, Joaquin Caparros was fairly coy about the likelihood of any move taking place, though the comments from the club official certainly didn't feel like a denial.

“Is that a rumour or is it true? Has Unai Emery called you? Well, as a successful man, Unai Emery knows what line the club keeps,” said Caparros of the rumoured transfer.

“If he wants N'Zonzi, he will have to call and put the bid in. And the bid is the clause. If you put that bid in, then there are no more negotiations.”

Emery has been tasked with rebuilding Arsenal in the wake of Arsene Wenger's departure and taking the Gunners back into the Champions League. The manager has been rumoured to be interested in re-signing other players from his Sevilla days besides N'Zonzi, with goalkeeper Sergio Rico also linked with a move to the Emirates this summer.

