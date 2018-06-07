Arsenal Reportedly Eyeing a Move for RB Leipzig Defender Lukas Klostermann as Summer Rebuild Begins

Arsenal are reportedly set to again raid the Bundesliga market for talent with RB Leipzig defender Lukas Klostermann the next name linked with a move to north London.

Unai Emery is looking to bolster his squad ahead of next season, but the former Sevilla and PSG manager has a big task ahead of him if he wants to build a team to form a more sustained challenge for Champions League football next season.

A deal has reportedly already been agreed to bring Dortmund centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos to Arsenal, and German publication Bild are reporting that Klostermann could be the next name from Germany welcomed to the Emirates.

Arsenal had the worst defence of the Premier League's top seven teams last season, having conceded 51 goals over the campaign. Defensive reinforcements, therefore, are top of Emery's agenda, and Klostermann's versatility makes him an attractive option.

ROBERT MICHAEL/GettyImages

The German defender can play anywhere along the backline and plays in a similar style to Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich, but Klostermann has played predominantly at full back while at RB Leipzig.





Arsenal are well equipped in that area of the pitch with Hector Bellerin, Saed Kolasinac, Nacho Monreal and new addition Stephan Lichtsteiner all competent playing the full-back position.

Reports in Germany claim that Arsenal are keen to sign RB Leipzig's 22-year-old full-back Lukas Klostermann this summer. [BILD] pic.twitter.com/yFZHz7bydw — ArsenalFanTV (@ArsenalFanTV) June 7, 2018

Unless Emery looks to move some of the aforementioned names on, the 22-year-old's addition would likely be as an option for squad rotation, and made with one eye on his future development.