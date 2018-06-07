Barcelona Take First Step Towards Signing £79m Monaco Star Amid Interest From Chelsea & Atletico

By 90Min
June 07, 2018

Barcelona have reportedly made steps in their pursuit of Monaco star Thomas Lemar, by asking the Frenchman's club how much it would take for them to allow him to leave this summer. 

The winger has picked up a lot of interest, but nothing concrete has started for his exit from the principality just yet.

Following an incredible breakout season in 2016/17, the young wide man failed to replicate the same kind of form last term - managing only three goals in 35 appearances during the recently finished season, with injury problems holding Lemar back.

However, it hasn't stopped interest in the 22-year-old. According to Sport (via The Mirror), Barcelona have taken the first step to securing his signature by asking Monaco of his availability this summer.

The expected amount that Lemar would set the Catalan outfit back would be around £79m, no small fee considering last term's performances.

While the number may not be too much of a problem for the likes of Las Blaugrana, the interest in the player from both Chelsea and Atletico Madrid might be.

THOMAS SAMSON/GettyImages

Both sides are ready to rival Barca in their pursuit of Lemar as they look to strengthen ahead of next season.

As for the player himself, he's believed to be keen to escape Monaco for a better team this summer, but is currently fully focused on the World Cup - having made Didier Deschamps' final 23 man squad ahead of the tournament in Russia.

GERARD JULIEN/GettyImages

France are expected to do well this summer, and are one of the teams tipped to go on and win the competition. But it all starts in the first round. Joined by Denmark, Peru and Australia, the French are heavily expected to qualify from their group in first place.

