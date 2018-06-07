Chelsea Stars Reportedly Anxious Over Club's Future as Antonio Conte's Replacement Remains Undecided

It has long been understood that Antonio Conte will leave Chelsea this summer, but with the Italian manager's replacement not yet decided, a number of Chelsea stars have been left concerned about the uncertainty at the club ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

The agents of the club's playing staff were reportedly informed that the managerial situation would be resolved by the end of May, but a week into June the status of Antonio Conte has become no clearer.

Reports say Chelsea players are concerned about the delays in sorting Antonio Conte's future. — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) June 7, 2018

According to the Daily Mail, this uncertainty has sparked anxiety among the players, who are concerned that they will be underprepared for next season; the later a new manager is appointed, the less time he will have to mould the squad into his image.

The favourites to replace Conte in the Chelsea hot-seat are Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri, and former PSG manager Laurent Blanc.

While Sarri is understood to be the preferred option, Chelsea are adamant not to pay Napoli the £7m release clause in the Italian's contract, meaning an alternative has been sought elsewhere.

Laurent Blanc as a result, has apparently agreed terms, but his announcement could well be prolonged even further, as complications have arisen regarding Conte.

Laurent Blanc fait la Une de @lequipe ce mercredi 6 juin. pic.twitter.com/78vuml1HnK — L'ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) June 5, 2018

Conte is still under contract and it is understood the Italian manager will wait to be sacked, rather than leave on his own accord, in order to receive the £9m compensation payment that he would be due.





But, in light of the recent availability of the Real Madrid managerial position Chelsea are prepared to wait for Conte to leave without prompt in order run for the prestigious Los Blancos position.

Chelsea's position of managerial flux is likely to remain for the near future, and anxiety among the players will likely grow as the summer progresses.