Fans Divided Over Shock Transfer Rumour Linking Liverpool to Relegated Premier League Star

Liverpool have made an enquiry about bringing Stoke City's Xherdan Shaqiri to Anfield, and fans all over social media aren't sure how to feel.

Following Stoke's relegation from the Premier League, the enigmatic talent is widely expected to be departing the bet365 stadium this summer, and Liverpool are the latest side to emerge as a potential suitor for Shaqiri, who has expressed a desire to stay in the Premier League.

The modest £12m fee involved would likely allow the deal to go through with minimal pressure or expectation, but some are still far from convinced by the Swiss international's pedigree or work ethic.

Some, however, argue that the former Bayern Munich player would serve as much needed backup for their coveted front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah - the lack of which being a large part of what cost them in the UCL final last month.

Here's what fans had to say.