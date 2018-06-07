'He'd Be Perfect': Luca Toni Explains Why Argentine Striker Should Replace Robert Lewandowski

Former Bayern Munich striker Luca Toni has claimed that the club should allow Robert Lewandowski to leave Bavaria this summer, and use the money made from his sale to help fund a move for Inter forward Mauro Icardi.

It's been heavily reported news. Lewandowski claims he is in need of a new challenge and has spent the last year angling for a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid. Los Blancos are interested in striking a deal according to reports, but Bayern's position is unknown.

If the club were to follow Luca Toni's advice, they'd move the Polish attacker on.

"If a player wants to go, you should let him go," Toni told Sport Bild (via Goal).

"Mauro Icardi from Inter would be perfect for Bayern, he is very strong and younger."

Icardi definitely wouldn't come cheap considering the success that the poacher has had over in Italy in recent years, but the money raised from selling Lewandowski would certainly cover a big chunk of the fee - if not all.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

Despite the Argentinian's form this last season, he failed to even make the cut for Jorge Sampaoli's provisional World Cup squad for Russia - missing out to the likes of Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain and Sergio Aguero.

Though he'll be frustrated, having chosen Argentina over Spain in his decision of international allegiance, it does mean Icardi gets a well deserved rest this summer.

The extra time away from the pitch may also hand the 25-year-old the opportunity to assess his current situation. With clubs interested, a move to a more high profile team would potentially help his chances at being called up to the national squad in the future.