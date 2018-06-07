'I Am a Better Player' Romelu Lukaku Thanks Michael Carrick for Helping Him Improve on the Pitch

By 90Min
June 07, 2018

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has admitted that Michael Carrick has made him a 'better player' over the last year, and has wished the now retired midfielder well in the future as he transitions to a coaching role at Old Trafford.

Carrick has received a lot of praise from various people since he announced he would retire at the end of last season. From current players, to former teammates, and even his manager Jose Mourinho - they've all recognised his brilliance.

The latest to do so is Lukaku, who claims that the work the pair have done together off the pitch has been hugely beneficial.

“Michael – first of all, I want to say a big thank you for what you’ve done for me since January,” Lukaku told the club's official website.

“I mean not a lot of people will know that now we do video sessions after every single game to prepare for the next game and, like I've said, sometimes you think those video sessions don’t help me going forward. But they do because I became a better player and I became a better version of myself.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"I think it also starts in training when we do the extra bits and the extra exercises to become a better player. Your eye for detail really helped me a lot more. I’ve had a lot of mentors in my young career and you’re certainly one of them."

Next term sees Carrick become the striker's coach at United, something Lukaku seems to be looking forward to.


“I hope you can continue this process next season. It will be a joy to work with you and the staff next season. Hopefully, I can improve on the bits and pieces that you want me to improve on.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

"Good luck after your career and I hope to see you in pre-season so we can start a new chapter in the work that we do.“

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)