Ireland International Declan Rice Rejects West Ham's Latest Contract Offer as Talks Stall

Declan Rice's future at West Ham has been thrown into doubt, after it emerged the 19-year-old rejected a new contract offer of around £8,000 per week.

The Republic of Ireland international enjoyed a breakout season at London Stadium, featuring 31 times for the Hammers in all competitions and making 15 Premier League starts.

The official Man of the Match is Ireland's Declan Rice! #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/eF83I2ixPR — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) June 2, 2018

Rice became a crucial part of David Moyes' back three system, completing 90 minutes in nine out of the ten of the final games of the season; forming reliable partnerships with Angelo Ogbonna and Aaron Cresswell in the process.

Rice has also broken into the Republic of Ireland national team, and has been deployed at centre back and in centre midfield by manager Martin O'Neil. He has been awarded Man of the Match in two of his three appearances for his country.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Rice's efforts were recognised by the club and fans at the end of season awards, where he won Young Hammer of the Year for the second year in a row, as well as finishing runner up to Marko Arnautovic for Hammer of the Year.

It is believed that Rice is currently earning around £3,000 per week and has two years remaining on his current deal. Unsurprisingly, it has been reported that Rice is unimpressed by West Ham's new offer.

Reece Oxford, who has played only eight times for the Hammers, and has just completed his second underwhelming loan at Borussia Monchengladbach, is believed to be earning around £20,000 per week.

As a consistent first team performer, it is understandable why Rice's new agents, WMG Management, have declined the offer.

Rice's change of agent will also worry West Ham fans, who will desperately want the youngster to remain in East London. His situation will have alerted Premier League rivals, who will be more than willing to make Rice an offer valued on his potential, and not his age.