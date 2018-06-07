Man Utd to Make Formal Approach for Spurs Star Toby Alderweireld Ahead of the World Cup

Manchester United are expected to make a formal bid for Tottenham centre back Toby Alderweireld now that the signings of both Fred and Diogo Dalot have been completed. The Belgian has fallen out of favour in north London, and Spurs are happy to sell him this summer.

United have been making waves already this summer, getting business done early in order to avoid the stresses of what will surely be a hectic few months, given the earlier cut off of transfer dealings this summer.

As a result, the club are now chasing their third first team signing in early June, and The Daily Star claim that Jose Mourinho is ready to start making a move for Alderweireld.

The out of favour centre half is definitely one of the finer talents that the Premier League has to offer, and having fallen out of favour under Mauricio Pochettino last season, he's available this summer.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

There are a lot of complicating factors surrounding his potential sale, but the essence of it is that Tottenham feel as though they have to move the defender along this summer (despite him still having two years on his contract) because of a clause in his deal that lets him leave the club for only £25m next summer.

While Spurs initially wanted a fee in the region of £75m, the belief now is that they'd be willing to strike a deal of around £55m with the Red Devils, out of fear that otherwise they'll fail to move Alderweireld along this summer - and be forced to accpet a bid next year which is £30m less.

As the speculation roars on, the player himself will be fully focused on the World Cup. Belgium face Panama, Tunisia and England in the group stages of the competition this summer.