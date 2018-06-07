Man Utd & Tottenham Stuck in Limbo Following Rejected £55m Bid for Toby Alderweireld

Tottenham and Manchcester United are deadlocked in talks over the transfer of Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld. United thought a £55m bid would get the ball rolling on a quick move across the country for the Belgian, but Tottenham are holding out for more.

Alderweireld is up for sale this summer after falling out of favour under Mauricio Pochettino. The powerhouse centre back picked up an early injury last season, and with Davinson Sanchez impressing in Toby's absence, the Colombian has overtaken Alderweireld in the Spurs pecking order.

As a result, Tottenham are looking to cash in on him this summer, with a clause in his contract allowing the 29-year-old to leave north London for £25m this time next year.

Now that United have announced the arrivals of Fred and Diogo Dalot, they're preparing to make Alderweireld their next acqusition, but there's a problem. According to Evening Standard, Spurs have rejected a £55m bid from the Red Devils.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Daniel Levy is holding out for more for his player, even though it's an entire £30m over the fee that they'd be forced to sell him for next summer. Tottenham were initially prepared to hold out for £75m, so it may take a bit more trying on United's end.

One positive for the Old Trafford outfit, though, is that the Lilywhites are keen on signing wantaway winger Anthony Martial, and United are currently mulling over the prospect of including the Frenchman in the deal - despite previously saying they do not want to sell him to a league rival.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

A deal is certainly there to be done in the coming months, and should Alderweireld make the jump across England, the Red Devils are prepared to offer him a five year contract which would see him hike up his current £120,000 per week wages.