Mark Hughes Expects Much Improved 2018/19 Campaign for Saints After Last Season's Relegation Battle

By 90Min
June 07, 2018

Despite finishing just three points above the relegation zone last season, Mark Hughes is confident that he can inspire Southampton to a much more successful 2018/19 Premier League campaign.

Hughes was appointed Southampton manager in March to replace the outgoing Mauricio Pellegrino. The Welshman led the south-coast side to three wins in the ten games he was in charge, which proved sufficient to secure the Saints' Premier League safety. 

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The improvement in Southampton's performances under Hughes was enough to convince the board that the former Stoke manager was worthy of a new three-year contract at St Mary's, and Hughes has spoken in public for the first time since his appointment as the long-term boss. 

In a video on Southampton's official Twitter feed, Hughes spoke of his hopes for next season, and is confident that the threat of relegation was enough to motivate his squad ahead of the new Premier League campaign. 

"We are really looking forward to the new season now and it is about building straight from the off, making sure we are ready to go, hit the ground running, all the old cliches - but they all apply," Hughes said. 

"We have a group here that is talented, that has real potential and real growth in the group as well, because they are all still young in terms of years.

"They will all benefit from what we all went through last year. I think we will learn from that and be better again this year."

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Despite being confident in the squad already at his disposal, Hughes will look to strengthen further in the summer transfer window. The Saints have already been linked with a move for Everton's Ademola Lookman, while he may look to reunite with Xherdan Shaqiri after it was reported that the Stoke City winger has a release clause of just £12m built into his contract. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)