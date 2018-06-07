Milan Skriniar's Agent Reveals a Host of European Clubs Eyeing Summer Move for the Inter Star

By 90Min
June 07, 2018

The agent of 23-year-old Inter defender Milan Skriniar has revealed that five top clubs are after his signature.

Skriniar has impressed for Inter this season making 38 appearance scoring four times since joining from Sampdoria in the summer. And his form this season has put some of Europe’s elite clubs on high alert, with both Manchester clubs said to be keeping tabs on the Slovakian.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Inter currently have no plans to sell any of their star players after making it back into the Champions league for the first time in six years. Skriniar is regarded as one of the most talented young prospects in Europe, so it is likely that Inter will command a fee of over £60m for his services.

Skriniar’s agent Karol Csonto told actuality.sk (via calciomercato.com): “Milan is very happy at Inter: the fans love it and he has played an amazing season, standing out as one of the best defenders ever.

“I can say that we are not in a position to request a transfer to the Nerazzurri club: there are offers of the best five clubs in the world, but we have no intention of putting pressure on Inter.”

Csonto also revealed that Inter have offered Skriniar a contract extension with the club. He said: 

"There could be a proposal that makes Skriniar the highest paid defender in the world but, in any case, would only serve the certainty of playing him. And, in this sense, Inter has already put on the table a very attractive renewal proposal.” 

