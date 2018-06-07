Mohamed Salah's Agent Hits Back Amid Claims Liverpool Star Was 'Offered' to Barcelona

By 90Min
June 07, 2018

Mohamed Salah's agent has strongly rebuffed a Spanish report which claimed the Liverpool star had been 'offered' to Barcelona by his representatives. 

The Egypt international has been linked with a potential exit to one of La Liga's powerhouses in Real Madrid and Barcelona following a scintillating season which saw him break a series of records following a 44 goal campaign across all competitions. 

David Ramos/GettyImages

Salah's dominance in his first season back in the Premier League has ensured his signature is being fiercely contested, that is according to Spanish media who have continually linked the 25-year-old with a move away from Anfield this summer. 


Earlier reports from AS claimed Salah had been 'offered' to Barcelona by his representatives as the Blaugrana look to alternatives for Atletico Madrid's Antoine Greizmann, as the Frenchman remains undecided on his future. 

However, Salah's agent Ramy Abbas was quick to respond directly to AS as he denied any such offer had been made. 

"This never happened. AS, you need better sources," Abbas said in direct reply to AS' story on Twitter. 

Salah, meanwhile, is in a race against time to prove his fitness for Egypt's World Cup opener against Uruguay on June 13 following a shoulder injury sustained in a challenge with Sergio Ramos in the Champions League final. 

The 25-year-old travelled to Spain last week to complete further treatment for his injury alongside Liverpool's medical staff and the national team doctor, where he was later named in Egypt's final 23-man squad - offering the clearest indication yet that Salah is expected to feature in Russia this summer. 

