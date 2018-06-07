Newcastle Could Sign Long-Term Target for Free as Dutch Striker Considers Terminating His Contract

Newcastle could be set to sign a player the club has had its eye on for some time, with reports suggesting that striker Bas Dost could be set to leave Sporting Lisbon this summer.

Spanish news outlet Marca has suggested that Sevilla and Everton are both interested in signing Dost but Newcastle are currently leading the pack, having targeted the Dutch striker for a number of years.

Dost, 29, scored an impressive 34 goals in 48 games this season for Sporting and has notched 70 goals in just two seasons in the Portuguese capital. However, the striker is reportedly considering terminating his contract with the club after he and his team-mates were attacked by their own fans following Sporting's failure to qualify for next season's Champions League.

🇵🇹 A group of masked Sporting CP fans have reportedly broken into the club’s training ground and attacked players & staff.



😨 Injuring striker Bas Dost...who’s scored 34 goals for the club this season.



😳 Truly shocking. pic.twitter.com/2Ku8O9d14m — SPORF (@Sporf) May 15, 2018

The striker needed six stitches in his head following the attack, which was undertaken by the club's core group of 'ultras'. Having become a fan favourite for his goalscoring exploits, Dost is now allegedly keen to leave the club and would even be willing to buy out his own contract in order to force a move away from Lisbon.



Newcastle are known to be long-term admirers of the 6ft5ins striker and manager Rafael Benitez attempted to sign Dost last summer, prompting rumours that the Magpies could once again move for the former Dutch international.

Dost has scored nearly 200 career goals since beginning his career with Dutch outfit Emmen in 2007. He made 18 appearances for the Netherlands between 2015 and 2018 before suddenly retiring from international football, attributing the decision to a lack of success with the national side.

