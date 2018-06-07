Newcastle United Offered Chance to Sign Former Liverpool Star and Current Fenerbahce Defender

Newcastle officials are set to travel to Istanbul this week to discuss the potential signing of former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel.

The Slovakian currently plays for Turkish side Fenerbahce and is reportedly available for a cut price fee with just one year remaining on his current deal.

The Magpies have been linked with Skrtel in recent weeks and he could be reunited with his former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez, who remains a big fan of the 33-year-old. Benitez brought Skrtel to the Premier League in January 2008 for £6.5m and the defender went on to make over 300 appearances for the Reds.

Turkish outlet Takvim report (via Sport Witness) that the Turkish side are keen to sell Skrtel in order to free up their wage budget. The defender currently earns €4m after tax and Benitez is set to hold talks with the Fenerbahce board later this week.

After keeping the Magpies in the Premier League last season, Benitez wants assurances from the club that he will be allowed to bolster their squad in the summer transfer window. And Skrtel is reportedly keen to return to the Premier League after just missing out on the league title with Fenerbahce this season.

Skrtel could offer experience and a competition for places among Newcastle’s backline, perhaps providing back up for the centre-back pairing of Florian Lejeune and Jamaal Lascelles.

Skrtel has also been linked with a move to Rangers, where his former teammate Steven Gerrard took charge last month - although his agent made it clear that Ibrox would not be his preferred destination.