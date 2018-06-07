Tottenham Activate Option to Extend Backup Goalkeeper Michel Vorm's Contract Until 2019

Tottenham have taken up the option to extend Michel Vorm's contract for another year, keeping him as the club's second choice goalkeeper.

The 34-year-old's contract was set for expiry this summer and many expected that he would be allowed to leave the club, having made just 11 Premier League appearances in four seasons.

However, Tottenham have confirmed that Mauricio Pochettino has chosen to activate the one-year extension on Vorm's contract and he has consented to stay on for another season.

The Club can confirm that we have activated the option to extend @Vorm_Official’s contract until 2019. #COYS pic.twitter.com/ndn6R9G0vt — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 7, 2018

Vorm signed for Tottenham from Swansea in 2014 and despite his limited game time in the league, he has featured regularly in the cup competitions. In total, he has made 43 appearances for Spurs.

He played every game of Tottenham's FA Cup run this season but they were eliminated by Manchester United in the semi finals.

Vorm has played 15 times for the Netherlands but the last of these came on the 12th July 2014 - eleven days before he signed for Spurs.

Tottenham's current number one goalkeeper is Hugo Lloris, and it seems unlikely that the Frenchman will leave this summer as he is tied to the club until 2022.