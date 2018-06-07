Tottenham Deterred by Wilfried Zaha Asking Price as Crystal Palace Prepare to Improve Contract

Tottenham are unlikely to pursue their interest in Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha after discovering that the Eagles value him at £70m.

Daniel Levy is determined that Mauricio Pochettino will remain at the club next season and plans to back him in the transfer market, with Zaha identified as one of their ideal targets.

Zaha fits the Spurs profile perfectly. At 25 years old he is still young and has years ahead of him. Despite representing the Ivory Coast at international level, he was born in England and would therefore count as a homegrown player.

However, the London Evening Standard reports that the asking price will prove to be a sticking point. Palace will demand an astronomical fee of £70m for Zaha - unsurprising, given his outstanding form kept them them in the Premier League last season.

That price would make Zaha the most expensive African footballer of all time, surpassing the £65.4m that Beijing Guoan paid Villarreal for Congolese forward Cedric Bakambu earlier this year.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Instead of selling, Palace will instead offer Zaha an improved deal at Selhurst Park. He signed a five year contract worth £110,000 a week last year but that deal may receive an upgrade to deter other clubs from making enquiries.

Zaha scored nine goals and laid on five assists in 29 appearances for Palace last season and his ability was just as keenly felt when he wasn't in the team, as the Eagles lost all of the nine games for which he was absent.

Zaha made two appearances for England, the last of which came in 2013, and his current form would surely make him a key player for Gareth Southgate's team.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

However, he chose to switch his allegiance to the Ivory Coast last year, but could not save them from failing to qualify for the World Cup.