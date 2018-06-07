West Ham Reportedly 'Very Close' to Finalising €30m Deal for Highly-Rated Brazilian Forward

By 90Min
June 07, 2018

West Ham have reportedly moved 'very close' to completing a deal for Lazio forward Felipe Anderson for a fee in the region of €30m, according to reports in Italy. 

The Hammers joined Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea in registering their interest in the 25-year-old who has risen to prominence in his last two years with Lazio, where he is now expected to light up the London Stadium next season. 

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

According to the latest reports from TuttoMercatoWeb, Anderson's agent Kia Joorabchia has held talks with Lazio owner Claudio Lotito to pave the way for a €30m deal with West Ham, with a further €8m in bonuses. 


The report claims the Brazilian is set to earn €3.5m-per-year with the Premier League outfit, with the transfer being tipped to be concluded by the end of the week following a series of negotiations between all parties involved. 

The pacey forward has been one of many names linked with West Ham following the appointment of Manuel Pellegrini, and the Hammers appear to have landed a star in the making after amassing 177 appearances during his time at Lazio which yielded 34 goals and 42 assists. 

Anderson has made one outing for Brazil's senior side throughout his career, which has so far seen him play for Brazilian outfit Santos and Lazio at club level.

In other news, the Hammers have been linked with an audacious attempt to sign Argentine forward Cristian Pavon ahead of Barcelona following an impressive season for Boca Juniors which returned seven goals and 17 assists. 

