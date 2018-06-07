Why Xherdan Shaqiri Is the Affordable Attacking Option Liverpool Should Pursue This Summer

June 07, 2018

In a modern age where transfer fees have ballooned to astronomical figures which make parting with £20m seem like loose change, Liverpool should not be batting an eyelid at dishing out £12m for Stoke's Xherdan Shaqiri. 

While the final destination of the Swiss attacker is up in the air following the Potters' relegation to the Championship last term, Shaqiri's fate sees him destined to land back in the Premier League after reports emerged of a release clause standing at just £12m

Liverpool are one of a handful of top flight clubs vying for his signature, but it should be a case of when is he set to do a Melwood lean, rather than a 'will they, won't they' transfer fiasco.

The Reds ought to pull the trigger as an attacker with the experience of Shaqiri does not come around often at a staggeringly low price. 


Liverpool are expected to land Lyon's Nabil Fekir for a fee upward of £50m and the Frenchman will fill the creative void left by Philippe Coutinho following his departure to Barcelona in January, and more importantly he is also capable of slotting into each of the Reds' front three roles. 


Thus, Fekir is set to be the marque signing for the Merseysiders, ensuring Shaqiri is the next cab off the rank in what would be an upgrade of what the Reds currently possess off their bench. 

After all Klopp would undoubtedly have preferred to turn around from his touchline post at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium during the Champions League final to see an experienced Shaqiri waiting in the bays rather than four defensive players, two midfielders returning from injury and the unproven Dominic Solanke.

At 26-years-old Shaqiri should be entering the prime years of his career, one which has already seen him collect two Bundesliga titles and a Champions League winners medal with Bayern Munich.

With Klopp being forced to rely heavily on Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino last season, Shaqiri would offer substantial backup as a wide forward across all competitions during times of rotation, injury and suspension.

One, however, cannot overlook the question marks which surround his suitability to Klopp's relentless and intense style of football, but the German is not foreign to finding a diamond in the rough - Shaqiri just has to want to redefine his game. 


Moreover, he will not be expected to become a key linchpin in Liverpool's set up, but with an attacking impetus, a threat from set pieces, and a decisiveness in the final third, Michael Edwards should already have the pen out ready to seal the deal. 

A fee of £12m will not prove to be a risk in the current market and being capable of conjuring up a moment of magic primarily off the bench will add a string to Liverpool's bow which they previously lacked in comparison to their top flight rivals.  


Squad depth has been a longstanding issue for the Anfield outfit and with Fabinho and Naby Keita already secured and the likes of Fekir and Roma's Alisson linked to making a move, Shaqiri would be the next step in Liverpool's evolution. 


The Reds were culpable of far too many draws last term (12) and the Switzerland international, who spent three seasons with Stoke - amassing 84 league appearances, 15 goals and 15 assists - would be preferred over the likes of Ben Woodburn, Solanke and Danny Ings should a goal be needed late on. 


Shaqiri will not be expected to light the world on fire nor send quivers of fear amongst Liverpool's rivals, but if the Reds are to become serious challengers for silverware next season then their squad depth needs to be addressed...and signing the Stoke man is the perfect place to start. 

