Former Crystal Palace Defender Makes Surprise Switch to Hometown Club Cork City FC

By 90Min
June 08, 2018

Former Crystal Palace defender Damien Delaney has made a surprise move to League of Ireland side Cork City FC, after running down his contract at Selhurst Park.

The 36-year-old spent six years with the Eagles, making 193 appearances in that time. As a centre back, he still popped up with the odd goal, scoring seven times and collecting 10 assists. He has now signed a one year contract with Cork.

Speaking to the club's Official Website, when asked about his feelings regarding the move, Delaney declared: “Excited would be the word. I am really excited by what Cork City are doing and the direction the club is going in. 

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

"Speaking to John, he is obviously very enthusiastic, I know he does things the right way and is driving forward, so that is something I want to be part of.”

Delaney was born in Cork back in 1981, and started his career with the club in 1998. He would go on to play for a number of storied English sides, spending six years at Hull City and Palace, as well as having successful spells at QPR and Ipswich Town. 

However, he did admit he retained an eye on the fortunes of his first club, proclaiming: “I always watched from a distance, to see the results on a Friday night. Doing the double last year was a great achievement and I am looking forward to being part of something that is moving forward. 

He also acknowledged Cork's surprise European qualification was a factor: “Playing in Europe was part of the draw for me. It will be nice to play Champions League football!"

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)