Former Crystal Palace Defender Makes Surprise Switch to Hometown Club Cork City FC

Former Crystal Palace defender Damien Delaney has made a surprise move to League of Ireland side Cork City FC, after running down his contract at Selhurst Park.

The 36-year-old spent six years with the Eagles, making 193 appearances in that time. As a centre back, he still popped up with the odd goal, scoring seven times and collecting 10 assists. He has now signed a one year contract with Cork.

Speaking to the club's Official Website, when asked about his feelings regarding the move, Delaney declared: “Excited would be the word. I am really excited by what Cork City are doing and the direction the club is going in.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

"Speaking to John, he is obviously very enthusiastic, I know he does things the right way and is driving forward, so that is something I want to be part of.”

Delaney was born in Cork back in 1981, and started his career with the club in 1998. He would go on to play for a number of storied English sides, spending six years at Hull City and Palace, as well as having successful spells at QPR and Ipswich Town.

BREAKING | We are delighted to announce the signing of Damien Delaney! The defender joins the club after leaving @CPFC and has signed until the end of the 2019 season. Read more: https://t.co/dPt96024t0 #CCFC84 pic.twitter.com/hxkgxsGBHc — Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) June 8, 2018

However, he did admit he retained an eye on the fortunes of his first club, proclaiming: “I always watched from a distance, to see the results on a Friday night. Doing the double last year was a great achievement and I am looking forward to being part of something that is moving forward.

He also acknowledged Cork's surprise European qualification was a factor: “Playing in Europe was part of the draw for me. It will be nice to play Champions League football!"