Tottenham Hotspur have announced that homegrown hero and England captain Harry Kane has signed a new six-year contract with the club that will extend his stay at the new White Hart Lane until the summer of 2024.

The new deal will reportedly double the 24-year-old's existing salary.

Kane, who was labeled at the most valuable player in the world earlier this week following research from the CIES Football Observatory, has scored 134 goals for Spurs over the last four seasons.

In 2014/15 he became the first Spurs player since Gary Lineker in 1991/92 to score 30 or more goals in a single season, while in 2017/18 he became the first since Clive Allen in 1986/87 to score 40.

📝 We are delighted to announce that @HKane has signed a new six-year contract with the Club, which runs until 2024. #OneOfOurOwn pic.twitter.com/4p6xfVTLkE — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 8, 2018

His commitment for the next six seasons comes as a huge boost to Spurs, especially at the dawn of a fresh era for the club in a brand new stadium.