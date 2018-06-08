Huddersfield Town Confirm Permanent Signing of Loan Star Terence Kongolo on Four-Year Deal

By 90Min
June 08, 2018

Huddersfield Town confirmed they have sealed a permanent deal for AS Monaco centre back Terence Kongolo, following the 24-year-old Dutchman's impressive half-season stint with the Terriers.

After helping to secure their Premier League survival in the 2017/18 season, Kongolo will rejoin Huddersfield, after signing a four-year contract with the West Yorkshire club for a club record fee, that will remain undisclosed.

Speaking on the club's official website, manager David Wagner said: “I’m so happy that we’ve brought Terence back as a permanent Huddersfield Town player ahead of the 2018/19 Premier League season. His signing is a big statement for this club.


“We knew he was a top, top player when we brought him in on loan in January; you don’t play for the Netherlands in a World Cup and win the Dutch league with Feyenoord otherwise. However, his performances in our shirt exceeded our expectations.

“Terence gives us a fantastic option at centre back and at left back and the way that he defends on the front foot is perfect for our style. He is also at the start of his career as a 24-year-old and it’s exciting for us to think he can still get better and better from the high level he’s already at.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

“We also know what a top, top character he is. He is a perfect fit for our changing room, as everyone has seen he has ‘Terrier Spirit’ in his DNA. This is exactly what we need in the players that we bring to this Club.

“I also know how popular he is with our supporters, so I’m sure this is a great day for them all ahead of the World Cup too!”

The signing of the Dutch centre back sees Huddersfield continue an impressive summer recruitment drive, having already secured deals for Jonas Lossl, Ben Hamer and Florent Hadergjonal from Mainz, Leicester City and Ingolstadt respectively.

