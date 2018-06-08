'I Don't Know Why There's Criticism': Kevin De Bruyne Defends Under Fire Teammate Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling's Manchester City teammate Kevin De Bruyne has come to the defence of the under fire winger, admitting that he has no idea why the British press are so tough on the Englishman whenever he's away on international duty.

Sterling came under heavy criticism from the tabloids recently over a gun tattoo on his leg, and while there has been a lot of scrutiny behind the ink, many have moved to defend the 23-year-old and his character.

"Raheem is an unbelievable player," said De Bruyne, according to Sky Sports. "When he plays for England I don't know what happens but there is always criticism about Raheem and I don't know why.

"He's a very good guy, he's one of my guys and we've been together since day one. We have a good chemistry, we play well together and he's only 23.

"I don't know many guys that can show that capability of playing at that age in the Premier League."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

After defending Sterling, the Belgian playmaker was quick to blame the use of social media as a platform for disseminating hate.



"Why do people talk about other people when they don't know why or for what reason?







"People are very quick to criticise other people without doing research and obviously social media is one of the bad things. Everyone has an opinion and it's very easy to give an opinion behind a keyboard.

"As a player and as a public figure, it's not the easiest because you know that whatever happens, whatever you do, there could be something that's wrong with it.

The two players come against each other in their final group game in this summer's FIFA World Cup, when England and Belgium face off in hopes of progressing into the Round of 16.