Juventus Slap €63m Price Tag On Gonzalo Higuain's Head Amid Interest From Chelsea & Inter

Juventus have reportedly slapped a €63m price tag on the head of Gonzalo Higuain this summer. I Bianconeri have no intention of actually selling the striker, but would be tempted to let him leave if the price is right.

Currently preparing for the World Cup, Pipita has very recently mentioned that he would one day like the chance to play in the Premier League. With reported previously linking the 30-year-old with a transfer to Chelsea, it isn't out of the realms of possibility.

But according to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia), any deal for Juve's main forward would set the buying club back €63m - €30m less than what Juve paid for Higuain initially, only two years ago.

So why is the price so low? Amortisation. Though the money made from his sale (€63m) wouldn't cover the original price they paid for Higuain (€94m), the money save from not paying out his wages or bonuses that will be owed over the next three years of his contract will see the club save €31m.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

As a result, the Old Lady will break even, given that the extra €31m is essentially 'set aside' for Pipita over the course of his current deal.





As well as Chelsea, Inter have also been linked with a move for Higuain. A supposed swap deal has been suggested with Mauro Icardi plus cash, but the Allianz Stadium outfit have denied the idea of such a proposal, adamant that they would prefer to keep their current striker this summer.

Max Allegri is looking to build on his side following a seventh straight Scudetto for the club, and Mattia Peria is soon to be announced as their first signing of the summer.