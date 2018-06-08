Leeds Reportedly Agree Personal Terms With Marcelo Bielsa as Argentine Nears Elland Road Switch

By 90Min
June 08, 2018

Leeds have reportedly agreed terms with Marcelo Bielsa and will complete a move for the Argentine manager within the next seven days.

The Mirror reports that talks have accelerated in the past 48 hours to the point where a salary package has been agreed in principle, and all that remains is for Bielsa to put pen to paper on a contract at Elland Road.

Earlier on Friday, The Telegraph had claimed that Steve Bruce could take over as the new frontrunner for the job, with Bielsa possibly being seen as too much of a risk.

Bruce has an excellent promotion record at Championship level and would be a much safer pair of hands. He is also uncertain of his Aston Villa future due to the club's current financial predicament.

But it seems that Leeds are to favour the riskier but more exciting option by pursuing former Argentina and Chile boss Bielsa, and Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani is confident of getting his man.

Bielsa has a record of being a difficult character but he has managed at the top end of the game. He took Argentina to the 2002 World Cup and managed Athletic Bilbao when they reached the Copa del Rey and Europa League finals in 2011/12.

Whoever is appointed will be Leeds' tenth manager in four years, proving how difficult it is to be successful in demanding conditions at Elland Road.

It has now been eight years since Leeds were promoted back to the Championship from League One but they are yet to reach the playoffs, finishing 7th on two separate occasions.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Despite finishing 13th in 2017/18, Leeds' average attendance was as its highest since relegation from the Premier League in 2004, showing what great potential the club has.

