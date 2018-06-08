Man City Locked in Contract Standoff With England Under-17 World Cup Winner Joel Latibeaudiere

Manchester City are locked in a contract standoff with England's Under-17 World Cup winning captain Joel Latibeaudiere, leading to speculation the 18-year-old centre back could follow Jadon Sancho out of the club.

Since graduating from the Citizens' youth academy in 2016. Latibeaudiere is yet to make a senior appearance for the Premier League champions, although talks had been held regarding the possibility of extending his current deal, which runs until 2020.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

However, the England starlet has concerns over a lack of first team opportunities, while City feel as though his wage demands are unrealistic, as reported by the BBC.





Subsequently, many believe Latibeaudiere could be set to follow another England under-17 star out of City, with fellow Young Lion, Jadon Sancho, making the switch to Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund, where he made 12 senior league appearances throughout the 2017/18 campaign.

Another international teammate of Latibeaudiere's made a number of senior appearances under Pep Guardiola throughout the 2017/18 season, with Phil Foden having playing 10 games in City's Premier League winning campaign.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Following Sancho's departure last summer, City are understandably wary of their relationship with their youth prospects, with the reigning Premier League champions looking to strike a balance between competitive wage offers and incentivising future successes.