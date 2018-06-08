New Stoke City Boss Gary Rowett to Hold Talks With Saido Berahino To Discuss his Future at the Club

Saido Berahino is set to discuss his future with new Stoke City manager Gary Rowett next week, after Stoke's £12m signing was outcast under previous manager Paul Lambert last season.

The 24-year-old reached out to the former Derby and Birmingham boss upon his appointment, and will hope that the talks will give him some clarity over his future. Yet should Berahino not be in Rowett's plans, the club may struggle to find a potential suitor given the English striker has failed to find the net in over two years.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Speaking to the Telegraph Rowett said: “Saido contacted me straight away in fairness and wanted the opportunity to speak to me so I will do that next week.





“I’m aware of his situation, I’m aware of some of the things he needs and needs to do better and I will view any of those things as a blank canvas.

“But at the same time any of those players will have to do certain things, they will have to fit certain parameters and that they will have to match certain standards for me to have them in the squad for next season."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Rowett believes that he may be able to help Berahino rekindle the form that he showed earlier in his career, making the comparison with Derby striker Matej Vydra who finished Championship top goalscorer under Gary Rowett after a struggling to find form the season prior.

“When you look at someone like Saido's quality," Rowett continued.

"I had a similar situation with [Matej] Vydra at Derby, where he hadn’t had a very good season so you look and ask if you can reignite some of those players."

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Gary Rowett has already begun the process of reshaping the Stoke City squad for the Championship, with young Egyptian star Ramadan Sobhi already having left the club and Xherdan Shaqiri also heading for the exit door.