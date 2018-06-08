Newcastle Fans Urge Club to Sign Everton Winger as Ideal Replacement for Departed Loan Star Kenedy

By 90Min
June 08, 2018

Following the expiry of Kenedy's loan with Newcastle United, the Magpies are in the market for a new winger this summer.

The club were linked with a permanent move for Kenedy, with the young Brazilian quickly endearing himself the St James' Park faithful last season. However, it is believed the fee Chelsea would want for him would be too much for the notoriously frugal Newcastle, meaning manager Rafa Benitez must now move on and assess other potential targets.

Subsequently, links have emerged suggesting the Magpies could make a move for Everton's Congolese winger, Yannick Bolasie.

The tricky 29-year-old has endured mixed fortune since his move from Crystal Palace in 2016, and with the Toffees set to undergo a fire sale in order to clear out much of the club's deadwood, Bolasie could be on his way out at Goodison Park, with Newcastle named as one of his potential destinations.

In response to the emergence of these links, Newcastle fans have been very much excited by the prospect of Bolasie coming to St James' Park, with the skilful French-born Congolese man potentially being an ideal remedy to the Magpies' winger issues.

Throughout the 2017/18 campaign, Bolasie made a total of 17 appearances across all competitions, scoring only once, although his trickery could inject the exact kind of mercurial talent Newcastle fans have been craving into their team.

