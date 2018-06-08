'Nothing Special at All': Tottenham Fans Heap Scorn on Potential Replacement for Mousa Dembélé

By 90Min
June 08, 2018

It seems that Tottenham fans are less than impressed with the Inter star who has reportedly been offered as a potential replacement for midfielder Mousa Dembélé.

According to Italian newspaper Gazzetta Dello Sport, the Serie A club have offered Spurs João Mário in an exchange deal which would see the Belgium international move to the San Siro. Mário joined West Ham United on loan in January and has earned praise for his industrious play in the Premier League, netting twice in 14 appearances for the Hammers.

However, going by their reaction to the news on Twitter, it'd be fair to say that Spurs fans are pretty underwhelmed by the prospect of replacing Dembélé with the Portuguese, who has been capped 36 times for his country. Here's just a sample of their distinctly unenthusiastic tweets about the exchange deal reportedly proposed by Inter:

It's no secret that Dembélé is seeking to leave the club this summer after six seasons with the Lilywhites, or that his employers are keen to cash in on him while he's still a saleable asset. Nevertheless, Spurs fans would likely have hoped for a far more glamorous replacement than a player who was deemed surplus to requirements at Inter.

Suffice to say, if the deal does go ahead, João Mário might struggle to persuade the Spurs faithful that he's a worthy replacement for Dembélé.

