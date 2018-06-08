Reports Claim Napoli Have Set €30m Price Tag as ​Marek Hamsik Requests Exit

By 90Min
June 08, 2018

Marek Hamsik is closing in on an exit from Serie A giants Napoli this summer with the Chinese Super League thought to be the most likely destination for the attacking midfielder, according to reports in Italy. 

As the recently concluded campaign was winding down, reports surfaced that this term could be the Slovakia international's last in Naples, with interest from Asia regarding a possible switch apparent. 

According to Sky Italia, as quoted by Gianluca Di Marzio, the player and his entourage met with Partenopei Gli Azzurri chiefs in Rome on Wednesday evening where the crux of the discussions surrounded the future of the side's captain. 

The report claims that Hamsik is keen to leave the club this summer in search for the riches of the Chinese Super League where, according to Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by Football Italia, a contract worth €10m per season thought to be tabled by Guangzhou R & F is waiting. 

However, Napoli bosses are keen to hold out for a transfer fee in the region of €30m (£26.7m) if they are to allow one of their most prized assets to depart during the transfer window - a price the player's agents believe cannot be reached by their interested party. 

This is due to China's 100 per cent transfer tax laws, which state that clubs must deposit the same amount of money they pay as a fee into a fund which aids the development of the country's young players. 

Effectively, therefore, for the Chinese side, this would mean a fee of €60m would need to be paid in order to secure Hamsik. 

But due to the club's high demands, Sky Italia claim that potential interest from a fellow European outfit is also a possibility even though incoming boss Carlo Ancelotti holds the creator in high regard. 

