Spanish Reports Claim Real Madrid Open Exit Door for Cristiano Ronaldo But Want Staggering €1bn Fee

Real Madrid chiefs have agreed to sell Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, but only if their valuation of €1bn (£877m) is met, according to reports in Spain.

The 33-year-old attacking ace's representative Jorge Mendes met with Florentino Perez and Jose Angel Sanchez on Tuesday to discuss the details of a new deal, which was first spoken about 12 months ago following the lifting of the Champions League trophy in Cardiff.

At that point, the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu bosses claimed that their star man's yearly wage would be increased to a more reflective €30m-a-year - €9m-a-year more than he currently earns - yet €7m less than Neymar and €20m less than Lionel Messi's reported take home at Barcelona.

However, following a slow start to the campaign, Perez and co. were reluctant to offer such a lucrative sum, and the thought of cashing in on what appeared to be a dwindling star seemed a possibility.

But following a scintillating second half of the year, including crucial goals against Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain in Los Blancos' third successive Champions League success, a restructured €25m plus €5m in bonuses contract offer was tabled earlier this week.

Nevertheless, according to Marca, Ronaldo has subsequently turned down the proposed agreement, revealing his unhappiness at the club's seeming disregard to honour discussions from 2017.

During the conversations, the World Cup-bound talisman's comments regarding his future immediately after the Champions League final surfaced, with Real Madrid chiefs left furious with the player after claiming this term may be his last with the club.

And from those discussions, according to Mundo Deportivo, Perez and Sanchez shockingly stated that the player would be permitted to leave this summer if he wishes; but, only if his €1bn buyout clause was met.

The report, however, does go onto claim that Los Blancos would be willing to listen to lower, and more realistic sums during the transfer window. An accepted offer could in turn finance a move for PSG's Neymar, however Real's immediate focus is on finding a replacement for Zinedine Zidane.

It is thought that the disagreement will be settled over the next few days; however, there are strong claims that the relationship between both parties is potentially beyond repair.