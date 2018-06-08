Spanish Reports Claim Real Madrid Open Exit Door for Cristiano Ronaldo But Want Staggering €1bn Fee

By 90Min
June 08, 2018

Real Madrid chiefs have agreed to sell Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, but only if their valuation of €1bn (£877m) is met, according to reports in Spain. 

The 33-year-old attacking ace's representative Jorge Mendes met with Florentino Perez and Jose Angel Sanchez on Tuesday to discuss the details of a new deal, which was first spoken about 12 months ago following the lifting of the Champions League trophy in Cardiff. 

At that point, the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu bosses claimed that their star man's yearly wage would be increased to a more reflective €30m-a-year - €9m-a-year more than he currently earns - yet €7m less than Neymar and €20m less than Lionel Messi's reported take home at Barcelona. 

However, following a slow start to the campaign, Perez and co. were reluctant to offer such a lucrative sum, and the thought of cashing in on what appeared to be a dwindling star seemed a possibility. 

But following a scintillating second half of the year, including crucial goals against Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain in Los Blancos' third successive Champions League success, a restructured €25m plus €5m in bonuses contract offer was tabled earlier this week. 

Nevertheless, according to Marca, Ronaldo has subsequently turned down the proposed agreement, revealing his unhappiness at the club's seeming disregard to honour discussions from 2017. 

During the conversations, the World Cup-bound talisman's comments regarding his future immediately after the Champions League final surfaced, with Real Madrid chiefs left furious with the player after claiming this term may be his last with the club.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

And from those discussions, according to Mundo Deportivo, Perez and Sanchez shockingly stated that the player would be permitted to leave this summer if he wishes; but, only if his €1bn buyout clause was met. 

The report, however, does go onto claim that Los Blancos would be willing to listen to lower, and more realistic sums during the transfer window. An accepted offer could in turn finance a move for PSG's Neymar, however Real's immediate focus is on finding a replacement for Zinedine Zidane.

It is thought that the disagreement will be settled over the next few days; however, there are strong claims that the relationship between both parties is potentially beyond repair.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)